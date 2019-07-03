Tycoon Paul Kobia to sue DCI for harassment

Controversial Nairobi businessman Paul Kobia has expressed dissatisfaction in the manner in which detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) handled him in the alleged gold scam.

The tycoon has now threatened to sue the DCI over the same.

He is reportedly seeking Sh5 million from the DCI for what he terms as damages on his property, following a raid that led to his arrest in Kileleshwa on Wednesday last week.

He claims the detectives raided his property without a search warrant and arrested several workers including those who are expectant.

Kobia, who has since insisted that he is innocent, has said that the detectives handled the matter unlawfully, adding that his constitutional rights were breached during the arrest.

“This is now how police are required to act, they came here without search warrants and arrested over 30 of my employees even the once who were pregnant and others with small children,” Kobia said

The businessman alleged that the detectives not only wanted to arrest him, but also plotted to destroy his property.

He questioned why the officers destroyed different parts of his house including carpets, windows, and doors. At some point, he claimed that the detectives ate food from his house when they stormed in the name of probing him of the gold scandal.

“What kind of officers would raid my house and destroy doors, windows, carpets and even eat all the food in the kitchen?” he posed.