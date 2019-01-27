Tough questions that DPP Haji could not answer over Fake war on corruption

By Zebedee Ongoya via FB

Of all the competing diversionary arguments on who is to blame for the false starts in the war against corruption, the one I find hardest to understand is that courts are giving lenient bond terms to corruption suspects. This argument supposes that courts are either supposed to deny corruption suspects bond, or, give them inordinately high bond terms. How will this help in winning the war against graft? Someone help me understand.

Before 27.08.2010, murder, robbery with violence and attempted robbery with violence were not bailable offences. This was by operation of law. Courts had no discretion in the matter. Once you were charged with any of these offences, you were not entitled to bail/bond. How did this help the war against murder, robbery with violence or attempted robbery with violence. Statistics confirm that the said cases kept on rising.

Someone help me understand how the judiciary has frustrated the war against corruption by instrument of bond terms. How many corruption suspects have jumped bail in the recent past to warrant this line of argument? Someone help me understand. JV Owiti and Duncan Matundura Ondimu, please help me understand. I am a career student hence open to new learning. #let us fight corruption without diversionary tactics.



Ronald Musoliza: To me, attention goes to how Akasha sons were always in and out of court for years here in Kenya without being found guilty of drug trafficking, only to be found guilty and jailed in the US within a short time of prosecution,

Where in particular is the problem in our systems?



Sewe Joel: Someone must be blamed for the executive’s failings. The judiciary becomes an easy target for such. DCI, EACC, DPP bungle an investigation and prosecution and blame the judiciary for a lack of a better word is moronic. All agencies must do their jobs diligently.

Simon Ngugi: The ODPP and DCI won’t just face the hard facts. It is simple, ODPP and DCI should be gathering all the necessary evidence before arresting and presenting the suspects in court instead of presenting suspects in court and seeking time to investigate and collect the evidence while the suspects remain in custody.