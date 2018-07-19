Tough Decision For Uhuru as 10 Ministers Face Corruption Charges

President Uhuru Kenyatta could be forced to make a major political sacrifice after it emerged ten of his Cabinet Secretaries are being probed by DPP Noordin Haji over allegations of corruption and fraud.

The investigation centres on the infamous Ruaraka land scandal that has dominated media headlines for the past two months.

The DPP i said to be currently reviewing files that have implicated at least 30 senior government officials, including ten members of the Cabinet.

The Sh3.2 billion fraud case has also implicated three commissioners of the National Lands Commission, and a number of high-ranking businessmen.

The Office of the DPP, through its Twitter handle, has admitted that the Ruaraka land saga is one of the complex cases that it is reviewing but assured the public that action would be taken.

If the DPP decides to move ahead with arrest and prosecution as has been his mode of operation, it will be a true testing point of President Kenyatta’s resolve to ending corruption in his government.

The development comes after it emerged that the DPP would use a businessmen who received part of the loot, and who implicated several officials including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, as a state witness.