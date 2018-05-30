EXPOSED: Top Police Commanders Who Led Operations To Arrest NYS Suspects Represent ‘Face Of Kenya’,

The Star Newspaper has a lead story on how President Uhuru called DCI George Kinoti on Sunday evening and ordered him to make sure all the NYS suspects were locked in before Monday morning.

The story reveals that DCI and DPP had agreed to arrest the suspects starting Monday but things took a dramatic turn after the President’s call.

Story continues of how Kinoti moved to action and summoned the top cops; check out the names;

DCI boss Kinoti then summoned senior police commanders for an urgent meeting at his office on Kiambu Road at around 5pm, with the sole agenda being the arrest of suspects.

In attendance were;

1. George Kinoti- DCI Boss

2. Ireri Kamwende- Nairobi DCI chief

3. Pius Gitari – Head of the Special Crimes Prevention Unit

4. John Njoroge – Flying Squad deputy commander and

5. John Kariuki- Head of investigations

