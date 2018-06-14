Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

TOP LAWYERS Paul Muite and Ahmednassir BLAST CJ Maraga For Denying NYS ‘Small Fish’ Bail To Please Uhuru

TOP LAWYERS Paul Muite and Ahmednassir BLAST CJ Maraga For Denying NYS ‘Small Fish’ Bail To Please Uhuru

Leave a Comment

Top city lawyers senior cunsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Paul Muite (SC) have blasted CJ David Maraga following denial of bail to NYS scandal suspects. The suspects have been in remand for three weeks, the high court is set to make a ruling next week on Tuesday.

CJ Maraga is said to have held a meeting with all Magistrates in city and is alleged to have indirectly ordered them to deny bail to all corruption related suspects in a move that is seen as Judiciary’s share of the fight against corruption. The alwyers faulted the CJ saying the constitution and the existing jurispudence is very clear on robust on the matter.

Many of those in police custody are said to be small fish and are being by the courts based on fake evidence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies