TOP LAWYERS Paul Muite and Ahmednassir BLAST CJ Maraga For Denying NYS ‘Small Fish’ Bail To Please Uhuru

Top city lawyers senior cunsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Paul Muite (SC) have blasted CJ David Maraga following denial of bail to NYS scandal suspects. The suspects have been in remand for three weeks, the high court is set to make a ruling next week on Tuesday.

CJ Maraga is said to have held a meeting with all Magistrates in city and is alleged to have indirectly ordered them to deny bail to all corruption related suspects in a move that is seen as Judiciary’s share of the fight against corruption. The alwyers faulted the CJ saying the constitution and the existing jurispudence is very clear on robust on the matter.

Many of those in police custody are said to be small fish and are being by the courts based on fake evidence.

What an indictment it is on judicial independence…That the right to bail is denied in such an offence (misdemeanor) under the 2010 constitution is total disgrace/shame. The last time the Kenyan judiciary denied bail was the mwakenya trials of 1986/7/8 @Paul_Muite @makaumutua pic.twitter.com/4PqCkEYpRE — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) June 13, 2018

Spot on;couldn't agree more;Courts of law must never be part of mob justice! — Paul Muite (@Paul_Muite) June 13, 2018

If the courts, in attempt to conform to populist political theatrics of fighting corruption, break the Law in the process and deny basic rights, then the war on corruption is lost. The system needs common goodwill in fighting corruption. Goodwill can be lost through malpractice. — Kilonzo Mulinge (@Naitwabenedict) June 13, 2018

If the courts, in attempt to conform to populist political theatrics of fighting corruption, break the Law in the process and deny basic rights, then the war on corruption is lost. The system needs common goodwill in fighting corruption. Goodwill can be lost through malpractice. — Kilonzo Mulinge (@Naitwabenedict) June 13, 2018