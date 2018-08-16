TIRELESS DPP Orders Arrest Of 5 Homa Bay County Assembly Officials Over Ksh.26M Loss

Anti-corruption detectives have arrested five Homa Bay County Assembly officials over alleged misappropriation of Ksh.26million.

The five were arrested on Wednesday night and are currently being held at Homa Bay Police Station.

Among those arrested include Michael Owino Ooro (former Majority Leader), Ouso Nyandege (former Minority Leader), Judith Akinyi Omogi (former member of the Assembly Service Board), Edwin Omondo (cashier) and Caroline Sang (Principal Finance Officer).

This follows the directive by the Director of Public Prosecution that they answer to charges of misappropriated funds through fictitious and irregular procurement of hotel services and payment of MCAs allowances.

Homa Bay Assembly Clerk Bob Kephers and the Assembly’s principal accountant Odiwuor Amek are still at large.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption deputy chief executive Michael Mubea has confirmed the arrest of the five adding that the other two must present themselves at their offices.

It may seem a little too late but we wish to thank the DPP for finally ordering the arrest of the 7 individuals who have spearheaded massive theft of public funds at the Homa Bay County Assembly. We want these funds returned and their proceeds reclaimed back by the government as quickly as possible.

The DDP also needs to move with speed beyond the County Assembly and prosecute other crooks we see in this town bragging with our money they’ve stolen. I’m particularly interested to have those who have kept on stealing funds for the health department charged. Homa Bay can’t be the biggest debtor of KEMSA yet our hospitals lack essential drugs. As you go after the funds-thieves, also help us investigate, dismantle and prosecute the drugs-stealing cartel in this County.