This is an appeal to the @lawsocietykenya to have an INDEPENDENT PATHOLOGIST conduct a forensic autopsy on Nzamba Kitonga. My sixth sense tells me that someone might be trying to weed out potential successors to Chief Justice @dkmaraga. It wouldn't be the first time. #RejectBBI

— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 24, 2020