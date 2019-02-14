The police are liable for the killing of Baby Pendo, court says

Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo has said that evidence adduced in court overwhelmingly indicts senior police officers to the murder of slain six-month-old Baby Samantha Pendo .

Magistrate Omollo found police commanders on the night Baby Pendo was clobbered in their house in Nyalenda slums Kisumu culpable for her death.

Among the top commanders found culpable for the death includes former Kisumu County police commander Titus Yoma and the current Kisumu County AP boss Benjamin Koima.

Omollo says the ruling will be shared by the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further investigations into the officers mentioned.

Baby Pendo died in August 2017 after the disputed general election where it was alleged that anti riot police officers stormed their house in Nyalenda clobbering her.

She died after three days while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu.

The court ruled that it was a heavy task to pin down on the officer who hit Baby Pendo on the head with a blunt object.