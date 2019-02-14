Kenya Today

The grinding law: Former Ruaraka OCS handed death sentence in court over murder

Former Ruaraka OCS Nahasho Mutua has been sentenced to ceath in murder case of inmate Martin Koome in 2013.

Justice Stella Mutuku handed over the sentence sayin that the evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that Nahashon was involved in inhuman act that led to the killing of Martin Koome.

The Court had ruled that the element of malice afterthought has been proven further directing that a probation report and impact report be prepared before sentencing.

Mutua had denied the charges saying that he was on duty and was informed of Koome having been injured and he directed he be taken to the hospital.

