Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki grilled by EACC over Ksh34 million scandal

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki is currently being grilled by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over a Ksh 34 million tendering scandal.

The county chief on Monday September 7, 2020 surrendered to the EACC two days after his prosecution orders were issued on Friday by DPP Noordin Haji.

DPP Haji had ordered the prosecution of the Governor and other county officials over a Sh34.9 million tender awarded irregularly.

The tender was for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator.

The DPP on Friday said seven companies, many of which were associated with Njuki, put in bids for the tender.

Westomaxx, which submitted fraudulent documents, won the tender.

They include Fridah Murungi- Chief Environment Officer, Floridah Kiende-Acting Director procurement, Highton Murithi-Finance Officer, Teresia Kagoji-Finance Officer, Arch Lee Mwenda- department of roads, Japhet Mutugi-procurement officer, Emily Nkatha-procurement officer and Mike Mwiandi -accountant.