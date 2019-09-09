Tanga Tanga MP Ndindi Nyoro sneaks out of Citizen TV to avoid arrest

Outspoken Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been holed inside Royal Media Services offices since 9.30pm, evading arrest by people alleged to be police officers.

The MP among four others had went to Royal Media owned TV station Inooro TV for a show that was to end at 9pm.

After vowing not to leave RMS, its confirmedthat few minutes to midnight, the lawmaker is said to have sneaked out.

Nyoro and Maina Kamanda (nominated) clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, causing chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service.

The Kiharu lawmaker was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

MPs present to support him at the RMS Kilimani offices include Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alice Wahome and Kimani Ichungwa.

Murkomen said IG Hillary Mutyambai should be held liable for ersecution of politicians perceived to be supporting Deputy President William Ruto.