Why Supreme Court Will Nullify Uhuru Presidential Vote Win, Njonjo Mue Petition Is Solid

SUPREME COURT PRESIDENTIAL PETITION NO. 4 OF 2017 – NJONJO MUE & ANOTHER VS. THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL AND BOUNDARIES COMMISSION & 3 OTHERS
I have just completed reading the entire 140 paragraphs of the 41-paged petition and the 78 paragraphs of the 34-paged affidavit in support (of the Petition) sworn on behalf of both petitoners by the 1st Petitioner Njonjo MUE:
1. The Petition boasts of excellent draftsmanship and understanding of the relavant provisions of the law: the Constitution, municipal electoral laws (including the Elections Act and subsidiary legislations) as well as International Treaties applicable in Kenya by dint of the Constitution.
2. The Petitioners have exhibited a clarity of the context and factual basis for the petition with the issues (which are inter-related) having a perfect flow in a way that perfectly fit into the fourteen (14) reliefs sought.
3. The Petition is an all-round onslaught on the valididity of the 26th October 2017 presidential elections. It suggests that the election did not even take place. That it was void ab initio. That if however the Court holds that it was not void ab initio, then it was marred with negligence, criminality, irregularities and or illegalities.
4. It puts a strong case that the negligence, criminality, irregularities and or illegalities substantially affected the results. It challenges the constitutionality of the recently enacted Elections Laws (Amendment) Act, No. 34 of 2017.
5. The Petition therefore plays safe by attacking both the qualitative (process) as well as quantitative (results) aspect of the impugned election.
6. The petitioners also appear to impute criminality into the actions and or inactions of the 1st Respondent, the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
In summary, and in my very respectful view, the Petitione establishes a very good case and basis for the invalidation of the fresh Presidential election held in the 26th October 2017.Njono
Comments
Anonymous says
that’s will be good news to the entire republic of Kenya
these fraudsters should be barred from any other election cos of messing two elections for their greed for power to just loot and loot and loot cos that what is their DNA and IQs.
ramim says
we must do it now as NASA or we perish together with those goons.
no matter what we are experiencing now in terms of economy, but we must go this hard way for better future of Kenyans to come.
Baba tuko nawee,
johny says
kabisa kabisa na baba.
res says
It’s more difficult than your leaders are lying to you. But it is also good to let a fool learn it raw. The schemes Raila is trying are completely dangerous and has little chance of success.
h says
Exactly which schemes? I haven’t seen any petition from Nasa, so what are you talking a bout? Elections must be free, fair and crediable that is all Kenyans are asking for, why should Uhuru rule by force through Crook. One must be elected by Kenyans not through rigging and wasting tax payers Money. Kenyans didn’t vote for Uthamaki face reality it will set you free. Raila is Our voice he wants to set Kenyans free from the rogue regime. Bring back Eurobond Money, Afya House, Health, SGR etc then we may reconsider until then leave Raila a lone.
Anonymous says
NASA is using backdoor means of petitioning the elections. They know it will be impossible to go to court direct since they went against the prayers they were awarded in court.
res says
characters like orengo are privileged and don’t know what it takes to undertake an insurgency. it’s terrible to the ordinary luo.
h says
Last time I checked Masaiis, Coast People, Turkana, Luhyas, Kisiis, kambas and part of Kuras etc are not luos. You can still deny but the Whole world knows this is a Kenyan issue not luos. Luos are freedom fighters for Kenyans I respect them and I like their bravery for speaking up for oppressed so if you dont like them then go directly to hell because you dont love Your country. Jubilee regime has been killing People now they have started killing cows from the masaiis so that they can not send their children to School.. Kenyans boycott all githeri businesses.
Anonymous says
Luos will stop the so called ‘freedom fighting’ when they get the power they are looking for.
FM says
@res, you are arguing like an idiot with a small brain that is capable of gauging luos piloted on mount Kenya or rift valley,luos this and that nonsense,uhuruto cannot survive insurgency because it will be a magnitude of 69% against that 38%,a clever dictator employs 80% of his tribesmen to the army,thieves knew that it will as usual and are cornered,no options here,militarily or whatever,continue drafting survival plots while titling luos the old blame scheme which is backfiring perpendicular against your ass hole.
Anonymous says
No you are being subjective instead of being objective
k.anzhela88 says
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Peter Albert otieno says
I believe that time has come for the truth to takes it’s course cunningness of jubilee government must come to an end as the late mwamar gadafi of Libya came to a mysterious end.Time of God is better than time of man all that exalt themsevelves will be a based but the simple will be lifted and exalted its by time factor.
Anonymous says
Let swore in an odinga…leave kenya misteies alone
res says
How do you solve the problem of Raila never accepting defeat in any democratic contest . His own party is the worst on electoral justice in its internal elections. Let’s see electoral justice in odm before we fight for Raila.
h says
On the 26th of October 2017 it proved Raila has not been lying all a long and the elections of 8th August were nullified and void, so why blame Raila??? Blame the Electrol Fraud called Uhuru, IEBC Officials and Safaricom.
Anonymous says
Odm solves their issues rightfully and squarely before the eyes of evryone if we disagree we do right there we dont play our cards under the table slaying people in secrecy like wolves in the skin of sheeps. The chupilee style god forbid and will see us free someday.
Anonymous says
It is still un fortunate for jb to ague n smile on camera;y,coz to them they hv perfected the art of the vice ,vice will invite another vice…even they already blinded to see.the on goings is the beginnings of the entry into canaan