Supreme Court Rulings On Various Applications, NASA Thrown Out As Jubilee Gains Ground

SUPREME COURT: RULINGS ON VARIOUS APPLICATIONS

1. Application to strike out the 4th Respondent (NASA)

(a) Application allowed.

(b) NASA expunged from the proceedings.

2. Application to Strike Out certain Affidavits of the Petitioners

(a) Application allowed only to the extent that the reference to one JONGO is expunged.

(b) All the other affidavits and rated paragraphs to remain intact.

3. Application to strike out IEBC internal memos.

(a) Application allowed.

(b) IEBC internal memos expunged from the record.

4. Application to have Jubilee to enjoined in Petition No. 3

(a) Application deferred as it is not time-bound and not within the purview of Article 140

(b) New date to be given on Notice

5. Application by the Petitioners for Orders of Scrutiny

(a) To be delivered tomorrow.