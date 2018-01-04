Strathmore University Lecturer Dr Fred Ogolla Arraigned In Court Over Wife’s Death

A lecturer at Strathmore University has been arrested after he allegedly hit his wife, leading to her death on January 1.

Dr Fredrick Onyango Ogolla, a lecturer at Strathmore Business School was on Wednesday 3rd January arraigned at the Kibera Law courts but did not take plea as police applied to be allowed to detain him for ten more days, to enable them complete their investigations.

Police suspect that Dr Ogolla beat Margaret Gobi Mwachongo on the evening of December 31, 2017 at their Lavington home, leading to her death.

Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome said the couple had a disagreement before they engaged in a physical fight which resulted in the woman sustaining injuries.

“She was taken to hospital unconscious after that evening fight but she succumbed to her injuries,” Mr Koome said earlier before the lecturer was arraigned in court.

In a Facebook post, Dr Ogolla said, “To my friends on FB, what happened was too painful that I have been unable to believe and that’s why I didn’t update you, my lovely wife left me and went to the lord. It’s so hurting in as much as it is hard to express. Rip my love.”

Although he did not mention the cause of her death, Dr Ogolla shared pictures of him together with his wife, captioning them ‘Memories that I now miss, really painful’.

Dr Ogolla has been serving as the Academic Director of MBA programmes, Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness and senior lecturer of Strategy and Decision Making at the Strathmore Business School.

He is also a part-time professor at various universities and colleges in and outside Kenya and works as a consultant on strategy formulation, strategy execution and change management.