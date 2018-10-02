New Statement By Jacque Maribe’s Neighbour Brian Kasaine May Set Her Free, She Was Blackmailed

Finally some good news for Jubilee’s Citizen TV propagandist Jacque Maribe in the ongoing murder investigations of Monica Kimani.

Jackque Maribe’s neighbour businessman gave a contradicting statement which if believed will help the journalist’s defense team to set her free. Brian is more than just a neighbour, he is very close to Maribe and Jowi to the extent that he borrowed out his Ceska Pistol to the murder suspect Joseph Irungu Jowie.

In his statement he says Jaque and Jowie are always in constant fights and that Jowie seemed to blackmail Jacque with exiting the relationship, he basically glued himself around Ms Maribe, he knew she loved him a lot a thing that made her weak and gave in to most of Jowi’s demands.

Brian said that fateful night Jacque Maribe was angry with Jowie to extent of asking him to move out of her house, she threw her cloths from their room, that is when Jowie cried and shot himself threatening Maribe that he will kill himself if she abandons him at the hour of need..

Brian’s statement is said to have got lawyer Katwa Kigen smiling as he prepares his defense notes.

Read also: Connecting Dots: Police Affidavit Reveals How Jacque Maribe Helped Jowie Cover Up Murder of Monica Kimani

Brian Kasaine, 35, said Irungu had on September 11, borrowed his Ceska pistol for “training”, minus any bullets

Kasaine said he was at his Royal Park estate house in Langata on September 21 when he was woken up at around midnight by someone banging on his gate.

He hesitated opening the gate but when the banging persisted, he concluded it could only be either Maribe or Irungu who were in the habit of running to him whenever they had a fight.

“They fought frequently,” Kasaine said.

Reports of the frequent fighting between the two were confirmed by another neighbour who said the couple “fought a lot.” Kasaine said when he opened the gate, he found Irungu lying on the ground bleeding from his left shoulder.

Kasaine said Irungu shot himself in an attempt to commit suicide after a fight with Maribe.

“If you wanted to see me dead now it has happened! “ Irungu shouted at Maribe who had followed him to Kasaine’s house (so after she told him to pack and go, he shot himself to blackmail her)

Irungu told Kasaine he had a fight with Maribe who threw his clothes down the stairs (So, she was angry and wanted him/Jowie to move out of her house). Irungu said she was present when he shot himself in their bedroom. He asked Kasaine to take the pistol he had borrowed. Kasaine hid the gun in the ceiling of his house before taking Irungu to hospital for treatment.

According to Kasaine, he took Irungu to Kijabe Mission Hospital for treatment. Irungu sought attention from a nerve specialist but was referred to Aga Khan hospital for an MRI to investigate whether there was any nerve damage.

Kasaine said they eventually ended up at Nairobi West hospital where Irungu was treated.The next day, on September 22 , Irungu and Maribe reported to Langata police that they had been attacked by criminals on their way home the previous night during which Irungu was shot.

Police investigations have revealed that Irungu picked up Maribe from a bar in Kilimani where together with friends they were having drinks. It was around 11pm. It took them around 30 minutes to get to their house.

It has, however, emerged that Irungu did not leave the house as he alleged. He is reported to have engaged in a confrontation with Maribe and shortly after shot himself.

The incident report filed at the Langata police indicates that Irungu claimed that while driving home, he saw two men on a motorbike who trailed them from Kilimani through Kibera to their residence in Langata.

Police investigators recovered the Ceska pistol as well as 50 bullets from Kasaine’s house.The pistol will be tested to confirm its the same one Irungu used to shoot himself.

Initially , DCI officers at Kilimani wanted Kassaine treated as a prosecution witness in the case against Irungu but he was arrested and locked up on Saturday evening following instruction from senior officers at the DCI headquarters.

Irungu claimed that after dropping Maribe home at aroound 11.30, he drove back to confront the two men who had been trailing them and who were waiting a few metres away from the house.

According to his statement, Irungu claims that one of the men on the motorbike drew a gun and shot him. In her statement recorded at Kilimani police station last Friday,Maribe corrobates what Irungu told the Langata police about being followed by two men in a motorbike and how later one of them shot her boyfriend.

Yesterday , the Kiambu magistrate also allowed the police to hold Kassaine for 11 days at the Langata police station. The police believe that Kassaine will provide details to unravel the murder of Nyawira.

Kassaine, who was presented before Kiambu Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku on Monday, will spend 11 more days in a police cell.

He will be held at the Nairobi Langata Police Station.

Parts of this story were adapted from The Star by Kamore Maina