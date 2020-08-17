STATEHOUSE operatives humiliated as Senate adjourns sitting until arrested senators are released

Photo: Nyamira senator Hon Eric Okongo Mogeni said he is ready to defend the constitution with his body, soul and mind. It emerged that Police had held 3 senators on home imprisonment throughout Sunday night to block them from attending senate proceedings to vote for revenue sharing motion.

The ninth sitting of the Senate on the revenue allocation formula on Monday once again hit a snag as the session was adjourned following the arrest of three Senators.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei sought an adjournment following reports of the arrest of Bomet legislator Hon Dr Christopher Langat, his Samburu counterpart Hon Ltumbesi Lelegwe and Kakamega’s Hon Cleophas Malala.

The House was adjourned until 2:30pm and the security committee directed to investigate and report on the whereabouts of the three Senators.

Speaker Ken Lusaka said when a senator is harassed, they must stick together.

“The chair of the security committee should convene and get all parties to give information on whereabouts of the senators and report back on the progress,” he said.

“The house stands adjourned up to 2.30 pm.” Spaeker Lusaka ruled.

The Leader of Majority Samuel Poghisio supported the adjournment motion but however urged senators to be sincere over the matter.

“Some of us just want to do politics. We have to be sincere. I would be concerned about members arrested but i think that the opportunity given to speak will be better used if we agree not to call the government all sorts of names,” he said.

“We should adjourn and get the details of the arrest, the charges and where there are being held.”

He said that their arrested should not be related to revenue sharing formula.

“We have agreed on this matter. If all the information can be put here on the table,” he said.

“We want the concern to be overall here. Let us go to this recess knowing that our members are not intimidated.”

Poghisio said the senate needs to sought out the arrests adding that the speaker has powers to stop the arrest.

Siaya Senator James Orengo who is also the Minority Leader asked the senators to stand with each other .

“Let us stand with each other all the time. There are other times some senators are arrested like Ledama OleKina (Narok).. I have been arrested twice in the precincts of this parliament. MPs fought so that i cannot be taken to police cells,” he said.

“Today it is these three tomorrow it will be Orengo… and I will know how to deal with it. I have prepared myself . ”

Orengo said the senate cannot have an open ended adjournment.