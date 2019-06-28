BREAKING: Court directs Police to detain Starehe MP Hon Jaguar 5 more days

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua will spend another five days at the Kileleshwa police station to allow for more investigations into his incitement case.

This was after the court on Friday granted the Prosecution three working days – excluding Saturday and Sunday – to secure witnesses.

The prosecution had sought to have Jaguar detained for 14 days at the Kamukunji Police Station to allow them finalise their investigations.

Jaguar, who was before Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkyani Tobiko, was charged with making alleged inciteful remarks against foreign traders.

Court papers seen by Citizen Digital on Thursday, said credible intelligence showed that Jaguar had been allegedly planning to mobilise gangs to invade private property and attack foreign nationals residing in the country.

Detectives further revealed that they have so far seized the MPs mobile phone which is yet to be forensically examined.

This follows remarks he made while visiting traders along Kirinyaga Road condemning foreigners from running businesses in Nairobi.

” If you assess our markets, Ugandans and Tanzanians have taken over our businesses… Now we are saying enough is enough. If a 24-hour ultimatum is not enough for them to be deported, we will remove them and we’ll beat them up and we will not fear anyone,” said Njagua.