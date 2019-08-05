Standard journalist awarded 9 million by court in defamation case

A Kenyan journalist and author, Tony Mochama, has been awarded Ksh9 million in a defamation case.

Mochama sued two women in 2014, Shalja Patel and Prof Wambui Mwangi after they accused him of sexual harassment as The star reports.

The journalist had visited Wambui’s home for a lunch meeting which aimed at discussing business of the Africa Poetry Book when the incident took place.

“Jesus was falsely accused and crucified. I refuse to follow his noble example. Slap me, but do not expect me to meekly turn the other cheek,” Mochama had previously told the publication.

The magistrate, A Obura, further directed that the two women provide a written apology within 14 days.

In yet another defaming that happened in July, a Nigerian journalist rubbed Kenyans the wrong way after claiming that Kenya was too dangerous for her to visit.

In a tweet by Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, who described herself as an investigative and medical journalist, she stated that she had cancelled her trip to Kenya out of fear of being attacked by Al Shabaab.

While citing a bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, where six people died, the scribe claimed that she would no longer be attending the African Women in Media event that was meant to take place in Nairobi.

Her sentiments did not sit well with many, particularly because she had a dark past herself.