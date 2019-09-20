Slain Billionaire Tob Cohen’s will opened, Sarah Wairimu missing in action!

Deceased Dutch billionaire’s, Tob Cohen, will was finally opened by Kirundi & Co Advocates on Friday, September 20, in the company of Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle van Straten and her lawyer Cliff Ombeta. However, Sarah Cohen and her lawyer, Philip Murgor boycotted the process.

According to the Star, Lawyer Chege Kirundi, however, declined to reveal the contents of Cohen’s will to the media, saying they were part of a court process.

Kirundi, the custodian of the will, said the media was gagged by the court and he, therefore, would not divulge the contents.

He had earlier on shown the will to the media to prove that it had not been unsealed.

At the same time, Sarah Wairimu was in court seeking an order to attend the funeral of her late husband Tob Cohen at the Jewish Cemetery on Monday.

“She appeared before the court to seek clarification from it on our agreement to allow Cohen to be buried on Monday, September 22, 2019,” Ombeta stated in a media address.

The widow, on Thursday, September 19, rejected the contents of her husbands will adding that she would not participate in its reading.

Speaking through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, Sarah claimed she was against the hasty reading of Cohen’s will which she claimed had been compromised, based on alleged contents published by top Dutch Newspaper Algemeen Daglbad (AD), before it was officially read out, Citizen Digital reported.

“It is evident that the confidential nature of the will you claim to possess or any others for that matter has been severely compromised, to the extent that our client has instructed us to inform you that she does not wish to participate in any related process,” read a letter drafted by Murgor.

The article published by AD claimed to have gained access to the contents of the will, going on to reveal that the former Philips Kenya CEO had left his Ksh400 million Kitisuru villa to his sister, Gabrielles van Straten.