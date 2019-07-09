SHOCKING! Nyeri man (60) arrested for defiling a girl (9) in Matatu

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl while travelling in a matatu in Nyeri.

The girl’s grandmother claims that when they boarded the Sieta Sacco matatu plying the Marua-Chaka route on Tuesday afternoon, the suspect asked to help her carry one of the two children and she handed him the child.

When they were about to alight the matatu, the woman says, she noticed that her granddaughter was unconscious.

As soon as the Class 3 girl came to, she narrated how the man had allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was immediately arrested by the locals and taken to Kiganjo Police Post where he was detained.

Confirming the incident, Nyeri Town Sub-county Police Commander Paul Kuria said they had launched investigations and are waiting for a medical examination on the girl before charging the suspect.