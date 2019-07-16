Shocking: Man bites wife’s ear, mouth, nursing injuries in Hospital (video)

Tears and pain is the only language a 39-year old woman can understand in the process of nursing serious injuries after her lower lip and left ear were bitten off by her husband following a domestic row.

Jackline Kerubo, a mother of 6 who hails from Kisii County and is married in Nambale, Busia County revealed that the family wrangles started last Thursday when she gave a neighbour vegetables from their farm, but had been warned not to do so by her husband.

Kerubo, who has been in the marriage for 21 years, said her husband, Pascal Omusolo, who has since gone into hiding, seriously beat her before a neighbor intervened, but swore to teach her a lesson.

She sought treatment and Nambale Sub-county hospital.

Speaking to journalists at Nambale Police Station after reporting the matter, Kerubo said the suspect pounced on her while in the kitchen; hit her on the head before biting off her lower lip and ear.

She said that her 8-year-old child rescued her by hitting the suspect on the head.

Area Chief Maryline Oundoh, who attended to the woman, called on couples to seek counseling from relevant authorities when facing challenges in their marriages.

Meanwhile, a hunt for the suspects is ongoing.

VIDEO

