Shocking! High court advocate shot dead in Machakos

Resident in Moke Gardens, Lukenya, Machakos County are still griping in shock after An advocate of the High Court was on Sunday shot dead in his house.

The murder of Mr. Robert Chesang occurred in broad daylight, during the afternoon. According to reports the gunmen managed to escape.

Police were called and informed of the shooting, where they realized that the main gate and door to Chesang’s house were locked.

Upon jumping into the compound, they peeped through the door and saw Chesang’s body lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Chesang is said to have been alone in the house during the time of the incident.

Police said they recovered seven spent cartridges of an AK47 rifle at the scene of murder.

“It is rare to find thugs with rifles and especially AK47. This seems to be classic elimination using serious people probably state operatives,” said an officer.