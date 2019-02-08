Shocking! Class one grandchild defiled and impregnated in Migori

Police in Migori are pursuing a suspect accused of defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old class one pupil at Kindu primary school in Awendo, Migori County.

This was after the pupil, who is reported to be mentally unstable, tested positive for pregnancy on Wednesday at a health facility confirming her grandmother’s suspicions.

While she can positively identify the culprit, the victim could not give a clear narration of her ordeal but identified the place as near a stream in the area.

According to the area chief Ezekiel Kokeyo, they are yet to establish the exact dates but from the pregnancy results, it it could have happened over a month ago.

Migori police boss Joseph Nthenge said the police officers are optimistic they will arrest the culprit.