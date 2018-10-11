Shock: Police Link Monica Kimani Killers To Withcraft And Devil Worship

By C Ombati for Std

The missing suspect in the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani might have travelled to Mombasa to seek “cleansing” by a witch-doctor, police have said.

Officers said the suspect was believed to be holding vital evidence taken from Monica’s house, including some cash, the killer weapon, house and car keys, and clothes.

A team of detectives has been in Mombasa since Sunday amid claims the suspect could have gone to a witch doctor or two for “blessings”.

Sources in the team said they were pursuing good leads on the possible whereabouts of the mystery suspect in Mombasa.

Police said the suspect was believed to have been in the company of another suspect, Joseph Irungu, on the day Monica was killed.

According to police, Irungu was using Maribe’s car when he was seen driving in and out of the compound of Monica’s apartment block.

Images of the car captured by surveillance cameras on the roads he used from off Denis Pritt Road to his residence in Lang’ata show the driver was in the company of another man whose identity police are searching for.

Another team of detectives has been in Juba, South Sudan, since Sunday. Monica stayed and worked in Juba and police want to retrace her movements and activities.