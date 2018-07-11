Shock On DP Ruto As Court Of Appeal Reinstates Nandi Hills MP Hon Keter, Confirms His Election Was Clean July 11, 2018 4 Comments FacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin#BREAKING : The Court of Appeal in Eldoret has reinstated the election victory of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter by overturning High Court ruling that had nullified his election. FacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin
Comments
Anonymous says
Odinga has sacrificed his son to become kenya president to no avail. Odinga is not accepted to be a president ask Miguna Miguna .
Anonymous says
Some people are just possessed with Raila, the above article is about Keter and court of apeal and has nothing to do with odm or Raila. U can hate him with all your heart, soul and spirit until u die of your hatred. But one thing is certain. Raila is a clobal icon that no other Kenyan politician can even untie his shoe.
Anonymous says
GLOBAL ICON FOR THE WHOLESALE DELIVERANCE OF KENYAN RESOURCES TO HIS GLOBAL ALLIES IN EXCHANGE FOR ACQUIRING PERSONAL/FAMILY WEALTH!
HE ALWAYS GIVE PRIVATE LECTURES AND MEETINGS TO HIS FOREIGN GLOBALISTS IN USA AND BRITAIN !
Anonymous says
Rule of law should be the determinant of these sort ; no need to drag someone’s name to what is decided by courts…