Shock: Man kills teenage girl for stealing a fruit , runs to witch doctor

Police in Magutuni, Tharaka Nithi county are holding a suspect who killed a girl for allegedly eating fruits in his farm.

According to a police report, Michael Ngugi Riungu beheaded the nine-year-old girl after he found her eating passion fruits in his farm at Kariakomo Village, Maara in Tharaka Nithi on Sunday.

The suspect was reported to the police by a witch doctor Suleiman Mati, from whom he had gone to seek help.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) officers accompanied by other officers visited the scene and found the remains of the girl inside a goat shed at the witch doctor’s home.

Police said the suspect and the witch doctor had placed a goat carcass outside the house. They recovered two blood-stained pangas from the scene and took the body to Chuka Mortuary to await autopsy.

Both Suleiman Mati and Michael Ngugi were detained as police conduct investigations.