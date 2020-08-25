SHOCK: DPP Nordin Haji orders arrest of Governor Obado, wife, his 4 children and associates over corruption in Migori

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday, August 25 ordered the arrest of Migori Governor Okoth Obado over misappropriation of county funds.

Following investigations by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), Governor Okoth Obado was found to have received Ksh. 73,474,360 million through his designated proxies and employees of the count.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the EACC forwarded the inquiry file on July 1, 2020. Due to the complexity of the matter, I appointed a team of prosecutors to be part of an Inter-agency Team to review and analyze the evidence therein,” read the statement in part.

DPP Haji also ordered the arrest of 23 others with Obado’s sons Dan Okoth and Jerry Okoth, daughters Susan Okoth and Adhiambo Okoth were also named in the scandal.

The companies involved in the scandal include Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, Deltrack ICT services, Seletrack Consultants, Mactebac Contractors, Joyush Business, Swyfcon Engineering, Atinus Services, Kajulu business, Victorious Investment, Dolphins Softwares, Dankey Press and Pesulus Services.

The trail further disclosed that Ksh.34,525,000 was used to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge whose beneficial owner is Evelyne Adhiambo Zachary, the governor’s other daughter daughter.

The office of the DPP is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to arrest and charge the above named persons with various criminal offences.