SHOCK: DPP Nordin Haji orders arrest of Governor Obado, wife, his 4 children and associates over corruption in Migori

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday, August 25 ordered the arrest of Migori Governor Okoth Obado over misappropriation of county funds.
Following investigations by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), Governor Okoth Obado was found to have received Ksh. 73,474,360 million through his designated proxies and employees of the count.
“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the EACC forwarded the inquiry file on July 1, 2020. Due to the complexity of the matter, I appointed a team of prosecutors to be part of an Inter-agency Team to review and analyze the evidence therein,” read the statement in part.
DPP Haji also ordered the arrest of 23 others with Obado’s sons Dan Okoth and Jerry Okoth, daughters Susan Okoth and Adhiambo Okoth were also named in the scandal.
The companies involved in the scandal include Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, Deltrack ICT services, Seletrack Consultants, Mactebac Contractors, Joyush Business, Swyfcon Engineering, Atinus Services, Kajulu business, Victorious Investment, Dolphins Softwares, Dankey Press and Pesulus Services.
The trail further disclosed that Ksh.34,525,000 was used to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge whose beneficial owner is Evelyne Adhiambo Zachary, the governor’s other daughter daughter.
The office of the DPP is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to arrest and charge the above named persons with various criminal offences.
DPP Noordin Haji gives a go a head for the prosecution of Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado in relation to embezzlement of Kshs. 73.4 million belonging to the county.#AntiCorruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/e1bgH18Twi
— ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) August 25, 2020
Comments
Anonymous says
All PR.
Kenya want to see COVID-19 fraudsters looters arrested not this diversion tactics from COVID-19 funds plus donations thievings.
Anonymity says
It seems to be a diversity tactic to me too, though the charges may be legitimate. Government should be able to answer any corruption allegations by immediately opening up the relevant books and documents. Not everything has to wait on the DPP. These are public documents. Allegations can be snuffed by revealing the relevant information, if the government thinks they are false. Waiting for the auditors and DPP is a costly way to run things.
Anonymity says
Sorry, I meant diversionary not diversity.
Anonymity says
Yaani there is no shame in Kenya? You do not just involve yourself in corruption, you have to involve your entire family? I think we should have a corruption day for all categories of public employees and officials so that the DPP should announce all people charged on the same day. We do not want corruption charges being used as a political bargaining chip. I thought these allegations first came up a while back. Why did it take so long? Please politicians, you already have the advantage of good salaries and benefits, do not subject your family to this kind of shame. If you want to do business with government, do it after your term is over. You are more likely to do it with integrity if you do so.