Shame! Constable behind bars for attempting burglary at a Chinese company

A police constable is reportedly behind bars following a burglary attempt at a Chinese company.

Police Constable Silas Kipkoech Kosgei was, on Friday, arrested over reports he broke into the Water Tunnel Construction Company and stole material worth millions alongside three assailants.

The three, Paul Maina Muniu, Peter Ndua Kilele and Ezekiel Maina Mwangi, were nabbed on Tuesday in relation to the incident.

The officer is attached to Kigumo Police Station.

“Police Constable Silas Kipkoech Kosgei of Kigumo has been arrested by DCI Detectives. He’s implicated in an incident of store breaking and stealing at a Chinese Construction company where properties worth millions were stolen,” read a statement from the DCI.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday, April 8.

