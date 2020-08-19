Senator Yussuf Haji KICKS OUT Journalists covering grilling of CS Matiangi over arrest of senators Malala, Langat and Lelengwe

Interior CS Fred Matiangi is currently being grilled by the Senate Security Committee over circumstances that led to the dramatic arrest of three senators; Hon Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Dr. Christopher Lagat (Bomet) on Monday morning ahead of a crucial debate on revenue sharing.

Journalists were blocked from covering a session and remained outside the grilling room as the session continued.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka ordered that Interior CS Fred Matiangi Matiang’i and Police IG Hillary Mutyambai be summoned to explain to the Senate circumstances that led to the shamefl arrest

CS Matiangi had failed to appear on Monday, a move that saw Senators demand stern action.

Today Wednesday morning CS Matiang’i drove himself to Parliament where he found journalists waiting to cover the session however committee chairperson Hon Mzee Yussuf Haji who is a retired Provincial Commissioner and a member of the ruling class (dynasty) wondered why journalists were allowed into the premises despite them having received Press invites.

“What are you doing here, I don’t remember inviting you here, go back we will call you later,” he said.



“I am shocked that the Senate Commitee on Security chased the media from a sitting inquiring the illegal arrest of Senators. If the committee cannot stand up for colleagues, institution of Senate and democracy, then Something is really rotten in the state of Kenya”– Senator Murkomen tweeted

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat and his Samburu counterpart Lelegwe were on Monday arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Senator Lelegwe was arrested while on his way to the House and taken to Samburu for questioning

Senator Langat, speaking from a window of his Nyayo Estate home in Nairobi in a video shared on social media, claimed he was being threatened and intimidated “from all corners” over his stand on the government-backed revenue allocation formula.

Last week, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot claimed that his counterparts who voted for the amendment by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi woke up to frozen bank accounts and harassment from the taxman.

“A number of senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi’s amendment to the revenue formula report woke up to frozen accounts and fictitious tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so called system. The resolve is firmer. Kenya must win this war against impunity,” he tweeted.

On his part, Senator Malala said claims of his bank accounts being frozen were attempts to intimidate him to change his position on the contentious revenue sharing formula before the Senate.

Malala says he has clarified with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials and he is tax compliant.