Senator Wetangula must answer questions with DCI : DPP Haji

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji confirmed Wednesday that embattled Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has a date with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Speaking to members of the press after a closed-door meeting with religious leaders, the DPP said that Wetangula had already been summoned and would appear before the DCI to respond to questions.

This in spite of the Bungoma Senator feigning ignorance of being, summoned to present himself to the DCI.

“I think on the fake gold, it’s clear Honourable Wetangula who has a date with you… with the DCI, ” DPP Haji said.

The summon had been issued while the former Senate Minority Leader was out of the country attending an anti-corruption conference in Hong Kong.

When he addressed the media Wednesday morning for the first time after jetting back to the country, Senator Wetangula refused to weigh in on the fake gold saga only calling it a non-issue.

The name of the senator trended for days on end after a phone recording allegedly of him and a representative of the Dubai royal family was made public.

Sleuths from the DCI made scores of arrests of suspects and arraigned them in court.

Investigations into the scam are ongoing.

