Senator Wetangula has no case to answer, is an innocent lobbyist in the fake gold scandal, to help DCI with investigations

By Kamasasa Empraim

Going by the Standard Newspaper reporting of the fake gold scam, it seems Bungoma senator Hon Moses Masika Wetangula is innocent. He innocently saw an opportunity just like any financially restless Kenyan citizen to make an extra coin by utilizing his connections and contacts in the Kenyan government. Unfortunately it was a scam, unknown to the senator. Hon Wetangula ni msafi kama pamba, he will be vindicated by the courts of law of worse comes to worst and here is why;

Let it also be known that Wetangula is a senior advocate with an active or operative law firm in Nairobi, he is entitled to represented clients in and outside the courts, in this scandal Hon Wetangula was procured to offer personal lobbying services meaning he was to utulize his connections in government to have the gold release and also to cool down the Sheik as his (Wetangula) clients were working out loggistics to get the cargo delivered.

Sasa nyinyi Watu ya tangatanga, mtaambia nini watu? Ati Uhuru ni conman? Ati Raila ni conman? Ati Weta ni conman? Conman ni wewe. This is the moment a man would wish to swallow back his utterances. DP Ruto was too quick to judge and hurl insults against Wetangula and his associates.

Senator Wetangula is likely to invoke his status as a senior advocate of the high courts and refuse to divulge more information since as an advocate he is entitled to client/advocate confidentiality.

A cheeky friend of man informs me that our Mt Kenya region brothers and sisters are complaining that they have been TOTALLY excluded from the lucrative FAKE GOLD SCAM industry…@WehliyeMohamed — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 20, 2019





DPP's Press Statement on Audio Clip Titled "WETANGULA EXPOSED IN FAKE GOLD SCAM" pic.twitter.com/nBouGYZXBl — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) May 18, 2019

We in Mt Kenya don't cry when we are discriminated against. Nyinyi ndiyo mna kimbia courts every time a few Agacikus & Aceras are appointed to a Board. We will make our own 'another scam'. Hiyo hata tuli research na tukaona returns pia ni fake! — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) May 20, 2019