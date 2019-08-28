Senator Linturi’s love for pornography exposed in court

Former chief of staff in deputy president’s office Marianne Kitany has told a Milimani law court that she decided to end her marriage with Mithika Linturi after coming across pornographic materials in the Meru Senator’s phone.

In her third day of testimony in her divorce case with Linturi, Kitany said she ‘sneaked’ into his phone and found evidence of a woman who had sent the senator pornographic material.

Kitany said one of the maids in Meru told her Linturi used to bring other ladies to the house.

She promised to go and see her, unfortunately, the maid died before Kitany saw her. The other details on the maid will be given in camera.

Kitany also found out that Linturi took titles of properties belonging to her relatives and charged them in a bank.