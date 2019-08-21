Senator Linturi married me after divorcing his three wives- Maryanne Kitany

Kitany told the court that Linturi had informed her that he was single and available having divorced three wives; Susan Gacheri Kimani, Mercy Kaimenyi and Hellen Mumbi Kariuki: “I came in as the fourth wife” she said.

The case pitting Minthika Linturi and his estranged wife Maryanne Kitany continued on Wednesday morning with the latter telling the court how the Meru Senator moved into her house in Kileleshwa over alleged rent arrears.

“I came to learn later that he had rent arrears and I assisted by paying…he asked for some money to pay rent and much later I got to see letters from the landlord. I gave him Ksh. 200,000,” said Kitany.

She narrated how after their romantic getaway in Naivasha, they began having regular visits in August 2014.

The court heard that it was in that same year that the two decided to take all the children to Zanzibar.

“It was an agreement that they be taken to Zanzibar for two weeks …. After the trip the children came straight to my house…The purpose was for them to bond because we were planning to start a life together,” she said on Wednesday.

The court also heard that on December 2014, the couple travelled to Australia to have all the children study together at a cost of Ksh. 11million, which she paid.

In June 2015, the two took a one year lease in Runda to enable them accommodate their six children as they construct and renovate the house in Meru.

“We moved together and all the children except the last child because at that time he did not have custody,” she said.

“In December 2015 we took our families to Mauritius in December for two weeks…Again I paid the trip …Ksh. 800,000,” she added.

Kitany narrated how in January 2016, the two hired an architect and started the construction of the House in Meru two months later at a cost of Ksh. 36million.

“The chunk of that money was from my pocket…I gave Ksh. 26million. I gave out that money because we had agreed to stay together as husband and wife…,” she said.

In February 2016 however, Linturi together with his friends in Nyeri began talks on the process of formalising their union.