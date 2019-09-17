Sarah Wairimu’s demands ahead of Tob Cohen’s autopsy

Sarah Wairimu, widow of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, on Monday successfully appealed to have a postmortem test that was scheduled for Monday be pushed to Tuesday.

Cohen’s body was retrieved from a septic tank within his Kitisuru home on Friday, and was set to undergo a pathological test at the Chiromo Mortuary before burial.

Through her lawyer Philip Murgor, Wairumu convinced Justice Jessie Lesiit to have it pushed to Tuesday to enable her independent pathologist Kanyi Gachii to be present.

On his side, Gachii, in a letter submitted in court, tabled a number of demands, including being allowed to tour the exact place where detectives discovered the body.

He also requested to be allowed to meet the key players in the case and also requested the court to allow him to be equipped with the necessary apparatus which he will need for the job.

Among them are containers for the collection of samples, in a case where his client is being treated as the main suspect and is being held alongside one other suspect; Peter Karanja.

The deceased, an established golfer, had been missing for 40 days before his body was discovered, with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti saying that he was tortured before being killed.

Kinoti on Friday said that the deceased had his hands and head tied, noting that preliminary investigations showed that he underwent a painful death, terming it a “gruesome murder”.