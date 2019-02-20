BREAKING: Ruto ally Samburu governor Kasaine Lenolkulal LOCKED IN CUSTODY by EACC Police

EACC detectives were seen leaving the Karen home with Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal in their vehicle headed towards the EACC headquarters.

They raided the Governor’s homes in Nairobi and Samburu in investigations linked to embezzlement of Ksh.2billion.

Reports indicate that they arrived as early as 5:30am on Wednesday.

The anti-graft detectives also raided the homes of Samburu County Chief Officers.

Lenolkulal now joins the list of Governors who have been linked to alleged corruption cases in their counties.

Some of them include Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia Governor), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Waithaka Mwangi (former Nyandarua Governor) and Evans Kidero (former Nairobi Governor).

Mr. Ojaamong is accused of embezzling Ksh.8million in public funds after allegedly engaging a company for a feasibility study on waste management which the county had not budgeted for.

In August last year, Dr. Kidero denied three counts of fraud and was released on bail in a case involving the loss of Ksh.213million.