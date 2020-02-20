Sad: Police Officer who ushered Echesa to Ruto’s boardroom murdered to destroy evidence?

Administration Police officers who were on duty at DP William Ruto’s office on the day former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and 2 foreigners visited has been found dead in his house.

The officer’s body that had a gunshot wound in the head was found on Thursday evening in his Imara Daima house, police and witnesses said.

Police said it had a gunshot wound but it still remains unclear if he committed suicide himself or was shot.

“It is early to speculate on whether he was shot or it is suicide,” one senior police officer at Police Headquarters said on receiving the briefing from the scene.

A police report file at the Embakasi Police Station indicated a Jericho Pistol with eleven rounds of ammunition was recovered beside the body of the 33-year-old officer identified as Kipyegon Kinei.

“One spent cartridge was recovered from the house and it is suspected the deceased committed suicide,” the report indicated.

He officer, the report indicated, left a note reading, “Call my cousin Ben.” Kinei recorded the contacts of Ben and his unnamed brother in the note.

Reports say all the other five officers have been questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The slain officer is said to have gone missing from work since Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti were not immediately available for a comment but officials said they had been briefed on the new development.