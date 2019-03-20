Rotten Judiciary as Court of Appeal Judge Mohammed Warsame faces graft allegations

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has received a petition seeking the removal of Justice Mohammed Warsame.

The petitioner, Wardere Mohamud Bule, has accused Justice Warsame of alleged bribery and breach of judicial code of conduct.

He further claims that Justice Warsame received bribery money from lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi for onward transmission to his colleagues in the Court of Appeal to influence outcome of the cases before the court.

One of the cases that that the petitioner has listed is the Iranians appeal case.

It was against two Iranians Ahmad Mohammed and Sayeed Mousavi who had been acquitted of terrorism charges by the Court of Appeal.

The JSC has been swamped with petitions seeking removal of judges, especially after the Supreme Court concluded the hearing of election petitions, arising from the 2017 general election.

Three other petitions were filed recently— two seeking the removal of four judges of the Supreme Court while one is seeking the firing of Chief Justice David Maraga.

So far, the commission is hearing complaints against 11 judges, two of them from the Supreme Court, while the rest are High Court Judges.