Revealed: How Aisha Jumwa dated Governor Kidero’s bodyguard Geoff Otieno, killed his marriage, murder case

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and his bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno are lovers according to reports tabled in court.

Geoff Otieno used to be Governor Kidero’s aide (body guard) and it is said that they become close while Mhesh Juma was going for handouts from the then ODM strongman, often Kidero gave tokens to MPs via Geoff Otieno since as governor he was very busy to meet all begging MPs whp trooped his office.

According to the local daily, a probation report tabled in court shows that Jumwa and Otieno have been living together for six years.

It has also been discovered that Otieno has abandoned his wife and two children in Nairobi and they currently facing eviction over rent affairs.

The revelations emerged hours after the MP was freed on Kshs4M cash bail while her co-accused Mr Otieno was released on Kshs1.5m or Kshs1M bond.

Jumwa’s release comes a day after she took a plea for a case where she is accused of the murder of one Ngubao Jola during a by-election in 2019, alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno.

The two were presented in court on Thursday after they took a plea on murder charges brought against them by the DPP.

The court had ordered psychiatric evaluations for both suspects which took place on October 21, 2020.

Jumwa and Otieno are accused of fatally injuring Ngubao Jola, who was shot and died during the Ganda Ward by-election in 2019.