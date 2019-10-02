Private investigator Jane Mugo ordered to appear before DCI

Private investigator Jane Mugo has been ordered to present herself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of issuing death threats to two Kenyans.

Ms Mugo got into trouble with the DCI last month, when she was accused of engaging in robbery with violence.

However, she claimed that she was being frustrated by officers she has worked with previously, opining that they are angry with her for preventing them from illegally disinheriting a British tycoon.

Mugo is being accused of threatening to kill Mr Patrick Mugasia Kefa and Mr Deepa Shah, with the DCI claiming that she pulled a gun on Mugasia in Muthaiga, Nairobi in August.

Consequently, the court on Tuesday directed that she presents herself and her gun to the DCI today (Wednesday), where she will have her fingerprints taken and record a statement over the same.

However, her lawyer Danstan Omari had protested the move, arguing that they are yet to be issued with the statements recorded by the said complainants.

He added that the DCI wants Ms Mugo’s gun “to get evidence which they do not have”, apparently to enable the officers to pin her for the crimes she is alleged to have engaged in.

Ms Mugo requested for the court’s protection before presenting herself to the DCI.

She earlier in the month appeared before the court over the same allegations and was released on a Sh300,000 cash bail.