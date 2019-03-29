President Uhuru tells Ruto & allies to allow DCI investigate corruption

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday responded to recent claims by Deputy President William Ruto – accusing the DCI of being used to target certain individuals in the ongoing war on corruption.

Speaking from State House, Kenyatta said he was fully committed to the fight against graft, saying he has received a lot of engagement from Kenyans and stakeholders in the continent.

“We are not fighting corruption to victimise anybody. This is a challenge we have as a people, corruption has been identified as a stumbling block for Kenya to achieve prosperity. Let us allow agencies to do their work, let us not turn this in to a community or a tribal affair,” he stated.

The remarks were in sharp contrast to statements made by Ruto accusing the DCI of being used by crooks to achieve a political agenda.

Ruto’s close allies went ahead to demand for DCI to stop investigating “big corruption” cases – arguing that they were too complex and could only be handled by the EACC.

The Ruto camp has also called for an end to the cooperation between Kenyatta and Odinga – saying the handshake had caused division in Jubilee.

Kenyatta said those uncomfortable with the handshake should not express their concerns in funeral and weddings but should do so through the proper channels.