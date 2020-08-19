Police torture two journalists for exposing alleged corruption at Kenya Urban Roads Authority

Photo: Police at a pass out parade (left) and the alleged Cowboy contractor (right) who brags of having connection to Deep State and can use police to silence media

By Mpasho.co.ke

The media fraternity in Kenya is in shock following reports that two journalists were abducted and tortured by Police from the Special Crimes Unit over a story that exposed alleged corruption at Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

The story was published on various blogs , exposing various stalled road construction projects in Nairobi metropolitan area awarded to a company linked to an MP from Mandera County.

The two journalists Mr Jack Okinyi of Business Illustrated and Milton Were of Kenya Today were abducted by police after they were lured to a hotel in Upper Hill by one of the directors of the cow bot company who had offered to provide evidence that the contractor had done clean work. Okinyi was the first to be arrested at Upper Hill area and was driven to Mlolongo after being beaten up and wrapped in a trash paper before they traced Milton Were and nabbed him in Syiokimau/Mlolongo.

The two journalists were taken round the city before they were booked at the Capitolhill police station. The cowboy contractor used the police officers from Special Crimes Unit to harrass the two journalists who insist the story was factual and it involves the contractor and KURA. They are being held at the station ahead of their planned grilling. This is the latest such incident where police are used to harass bloggers/journalists over a civil matter and prefer charges yet the security laws were declared unconstitutional by the high court.

SOURCE: MPASHO.CO.KE

Two Bloggers Abducted, Detained By Police Over Story Unearthing Dirty Tender Details At KURA https://t.co/pYgXUYVUzW pic.twitter.com/lYDNBnAxlJ — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) August 19, 2020

Kamukunji, Muthaiga, Pangani and Kasarani police stations refused to book abducted bloggers Jack Okinyi and Milton Were. They were later dumped at Capitol Hill police station after over 12 hours. — Omondi Nyangla (@OmondiNyangla) August 19, 2020