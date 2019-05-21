Police seize 135 bales of bhang in Nakuru

Detectives on Monday evening seized 135 bales of bhang in Nakuru.
According to the DCI, the detectives found the narcotic drugs in a lorry.
Following the seizure, detectives arrested a 27-year-old Hassan Ali, who was driving the lorry.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.
135 BALES of Narcotic Drugs (#Bhang) worth millions of shillings were today evening seized by @DCI_Kenya Detectives from the #SCPU in Nakuru. 27-Year-Old Hassan Ali, the driver of the lorry, arrested. Further investigations are ongoing.Suspect to be arraigned in court on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9WCuBSm40Q
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 20, 2019
Earlier on Monday detectives also confiscated thousands of heroin sachets in Mathare, Nairobi.
The DCI sleuths arrested John Musyoka, during the raid as another suspect fled.
A Toyota Axio was also detained. and police are hunting for the other suspect.
Musyoka,37, will also be arraigned in court on Tuesday.
In a separate incident, police busted a car theft syndicate operating in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.
During the sting operation, six suspects were arrested. Two motor vehicles -Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – fake number plates, masking taping, master keys and vehicle breaking items were recovered.
