Police officer kills 23 year old girlfriend in Bomet

LOVE GONE SOUR

A prison warden attached to Bomet GK prison reportedly killed his girlfriend after a quarrel at Kamukunji Estate.

According to Bomet Central Sub County Police Boss Musa Imamai Omar, the 28-years-old officer hit his girlfriend with a blunt object in the head.

“Our officers rushed to the scene after a distress call only to find the 23-year-old woman in a coma. She was rushed to Longisa Referral Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Reports from the hospital indicate that she died due to excessive bleeding.

The suspect was arrested and is currently being held at Bomet Police Station awaiting arraignment.

In a similar incident four months ago, a 19-year-old man was stabbed on the neck after allegedly quarrelling with his girlfriend in Bomet County.

The deceased succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital.

Almost a month later, a man was arrested in Bomet for allegedly slitting his wife’s throat.

He was said to have been in hiding after killing the wife at Chebaibai village in Kipsonoi sub-location, Sotik.