Police officer arrested for sodomizing young boys, 2 adults

Tharaka Nithi County is in shock after a senior police officer was arrested for allegedly sodomizing four boys aged between 14 to 15 years and two adults of 18 and 19 years.

The suspect, John Marete, who is a Chief Inspector of Police in-charge of Ntumu police station within Chogoria Township, is said to have been sexually assaulting the six for an unspecified period in his house.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims, who have since been rescued, were found sleeping on the floor of the Inspector’s house.

“This morning some minutes past midnight, our officers rescued four boys aged between 14-15 years and two young adults of 18 & 19 years, from the yoke of sodomy. In a horror-like scene visited by Maara sub-County Criminal Investigations head and his Kenya Police counterparts, the boys were found sleeping on the floor in the perpetrator’s house within Chogoria Township,” said the DCI.

The police boss was arrested following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The suspect has since been placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment.

“We thank the member of the public who provided information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll-free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives,” said the DCI.