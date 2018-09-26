Police Hunting For Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe Over Monica Kimani Murder Case, She Lied To Police

Police are looking for journalist Jacque Maribe after her fiance Joe Irungu was arrested and linked to the murder of 29 year old Monica Kimani.

Officers said that they need ed the journalist to report to the police station to make a statement. The journalist has been missing from her work place at Royal Media stations and efforts to contact her vi her phone were futile as the calls went unanswered.

The police also stated that the car registered under the journalist name was the one that the suspect used during the visit to the deceased Monica.

The two gave had earlier claimed that they were attacked by thieves inside their home but later changed the story saying that the incident took place outside the house. Police also found a live bullet pistol at the premises.

According to the police Jacque Maribe and her lover gave a conflicting account of the events that led to the shooting of Joe Irungu. One stated that the wound was treated at Kijabe Hospital while the other claimed that the gun shot wound was treated at Lang’ata Hospital.

On Wednesday, Jacque is reported to have been missing from her workplace. According to officers at the centre of the probe, several attempts to reach her on phone were unsuccessful as calls went unanswered.

A Toyota Allion salon car believed to have been used by the main suspect (Joe Irungu) in his visit to Monica’s house, officers confirmed, is registered in Jacque Maribe’s name.

After arresting her fiance on Tuesday morning, in the evening the officers returned to their house at Royal Park Estate, Lang’ata but Jacque was missing.

The police found a live bullet of a pistol at the house where the duo has been living. Earlier they had claimed that gunmen attacked them in the house but they changed the account saying the attack was outside their home.

After several unanswered calls, the officers opted to leave Jacque Maribe a message informing her that she is required to record a statement in relation to the murder case.

The officer investigating the matter, Maxwell Otieno, on Wednesday successfully convinced a Kiambu court to grant the prosecution more days to complete the investigations into the gruesome murder.

Otieno asked for two weeks but the court only allowed him to hold Jacque Maribe’s fiance for ten more days at the Muthaiga police cells.