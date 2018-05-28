DRAMA: POLICE Arrest Hon Ndubai, Hon Michuki And 37 Other TOP Suspects in 9Billion NYS Scandal

National Youth Service deputy director Sam Michuki (L) with director Richard Ndubai during a past function, 2017. /PATRICK VIDIJA

National Youth Service (NYS) Director General Richard Ndubai has been arrested amid an ongoing probe into the Ksh. 9 billion scandal at the youth agency.

Mr. Ndubai, who stepped aside a week ago to pave the way for investigations into the scandal, was arrested on Sunday night alongside 37 other suspects and taken to Muthaiga Police Station.

16 suspects are said to have been arrested in Nairobi while four were nabbed in Naivasha.

The suspects are set to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road for further interrogation.

Reports indicate that those arrested include NYS officers and alleged suppliers who benefited from fraudulent procurement deals with the the youth agency.

Youth Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo, who stepped aside alongside Mr. Ndubai, was also set to be arrested at her Nairobi home but surrendered to the DCI detectives. She was taken to Muthaiga Police Station where other suspects are being held.

The arrest of the NYS suspects comes hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji confirmed receiving investigation files for 10 companies that were allegedly awarded tenders in the Ksh.9 billion NYS scandal.

Sources confirmed that the files zero in on 40 suspects who are mostly Directors of the companies that were awarded lucrative tenders and paid billions of shillings without actually supplying anything.

On Monday morning, the DPP said he had independently reviewed the files and directed immediate prosecution of the suspects.

“The DPP has independently reviewed all the Inquiries Files related to the ongoing Investigations at NYS and has directed prosecution commences immediately against all the named suspects,” said the DPP via Twitter.

Arrest of more suspects is expected to continue from Monday.