Photo: Jacque Maribe And Jowie Irungu in Court over; Prize of Love, good sex and fine things

TV reporter Jacque Maribe and fiance are in court today, charged jointly with the murder of Monica Kimani.

Jacque is reported to have refused to a plea bargain by DPP to set her free in exchange to testify against her love ex guard Joseph Irungu aka Jowie.

Television journalist Jacque Maribe will be remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison as she awaits a mental assessment to be conducted on her before taking plea, the High Court directed on Tuesday.

Justice Jessie Lesiit said that Maribe, a second respondent in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, could not take plea before undergoing a mental examination, which determines if she is fit to stand trial.

Justice Lesiit directed Maribe undergoes a mental test at the Mathari Mental Hospital before being presented in court on Monday, October 15.

Maribe’s lawyer Katwa Kigen had unsuccessfully persuaded the court to have her client take plea before undergoing a mental test.

The prosecution told the court that Maribe’s co-accused, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, had already been subjected to mental evaluation, hence fit to take plea.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji recommended that Maribe and her fiance, Jowie, be charged with murder.