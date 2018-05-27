PANIC As DPP Noordin Haji Corners 10 Suspects Of The Sh9B NYS Scandal, PS Lilian Mbogo On The Chopping Board

Investigators have given the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ten files related to the alleged scandal at the National Youth Service.

On Sunday morning, the DPP confirmed receiving Inquiry Files No. 51 of 2018 to 60 of 2018 through a letter from the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

“A team of experienced Prosecutors led by the DPP is currently undertaking a final review of the files. The files submitted by DCI to DPP is phase 1 of the investigations,” tweets by Haji’s office said.

They added; “The DPP assures the Public that appropriate directions based on analysis of evidence and the law shall be issued without undue delay. The DPP wishes to express his appreciation to the efforts and dedication of Multi-Agency Task Force Team in ensuring expeditious and thorough investigations.”

On Friday, Haji Kinoti met to review statements recorded by 40 individuals suspected to have been involved in the latest NYS scandal.

The two officers met at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road where they scrutinised evidence gathered by detectives.

Investigations were launched after it emerged that an unknown amount of money could have been lost at the NYS through fictitious payments.

The amount is suspected to be almost Sh10 billion though the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Youth claims that it could be less than Sh1 billion.

With the President personally taking charge of the anti-corruption fight, panic has gripped many in government straight from his office.

