Panic at EACC as Twalib Mbarak sacks Whistler-blower police officer over 1.5billion Integrity house scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has now sacked a police officer based at the Commission for exposing the exaggerated sale of Integrity House at an exaggerated price of Sh1.5 billion.

EACC has now gone rogue by victimizing through firing an alleged whistle blower who secretly exposed the notorious Commission by photocopying sensitive files of illegal sale of the Integrity House and handed over the documents to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The Commission has issued a termination letter to Mrs Elizabeth Amachar in a letter signed by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak. The Commission has terminated her contract without reasons and handed her back to the National Police Service where she was seconded from.

Sonko has claimed that the director of investigations at the anti-graft agency and other public officers were behind the fraudulent sale of Integrity Centre.

In documents filed in court, Sonko says Abdi Mohamud together with his associates at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission orchestrated the sale of the building at an exaggerated price of Sh1.5 billion to benefit from proceeds.

Through lawyer Cecil Miller, he says Abdi, going by the position he holds at the EACC, has the ability to abuse his office and influence the outcome of investigations by intimidating investigators under him.

Sonko says Abdi has been involved in numerous corrupt transactions. He said he has protested against the transactions and, as a result, Abdi resorted to settling scores by initiating numerous investigations against him.

Sonko has been summoned four times in a span of three months this year by the commission and Abdi regarding malicious allegations against him.

Meanwhile EACC is currently harrasing the staff and management of Heron Court hotel to delete the CCTV footage that captured their director of investigations Mr Abdi receiving cash in bags from former Nairobi Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo. The Spring Valley MCA also bribed a section of Nairobi MPs to do a press conference against Sonko at a fee.

Sonko has accused the EACC Director of unreasonable, numerous and malicious investigations due to his uncompromising stand in stopping the grabbing or fraudulent transfer of public properties in Nairobi to private individuals in which Abdi and his associates are beneficiaries.

The properties cited include land on Mugoya Estate along Muhoho Road and the fraudulent transfer of Integrity Centre where the EACC is based.

Regarding the illegal sale of the Mugoya Land, Sonko was the driving force towards having the same reported to the EACC in 2014 and when he noted that four years had gone by without the commission commencing the investigations, he ensured residents followed up the matter and kept the pressure on the commission.

The land, according to the court documents, was earmarked for ECDE Centre/Playground for children on Mugoya Estate.

