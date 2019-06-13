Pain: Ruto and his cartels must learn from Governor Kidero predicament, corruption kills!

By Justice Wonder

When in position of power,be nice, just do what you are elected to do because once you leave you will be on your own….



I am not happy because of Kidero’s predicaments but am looking at this photo and am being reminded of the need for integrity and service to humanity without malice or corruption. This is the same governor who had chase cars, several body guards et al. who now cuts a lonely image in court with no fan fare, nobody to shout ‘our man’ or ‘our party’ is being targeted. Enyewe time can be an equalizer in many ways…… Have a day full of integrity friends 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼