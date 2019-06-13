Pain: Ruto and his cartels must learn from Governor Kidero predicament, corruption kills!

By Justice Wonder
When in position of power,be nice, just do what you are elected to do because once you leave you will be on your own….
I am not happy because of Kidero’s predicaments but am looking at this photo and am being reminded of the need for integrity and service to humanity without malice or corruption. This is the same governor who had chase cars, several body guards et al. who now cuts a lonely image in court with no fan fare, nobody to shout ‘our man’ or ‘our party’ is being targeted. Enyewe time can be an equalizer in many ways…… Have a day full of integrity friends 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Comments
Anonymous says
It’s true imagine Mr kamwerer dam looted pesa ya dam and ate it with his allies then Peter minya akatoboa Siri coz they never ate together now there’s no dam to help people of kamwerer and arror and this dam would’ve changed lives of people of elgeyo marakwet then dkt luto comes and say only 7billion was lost so his share out of 21billion was 7billion then his questioned remember he stole alone with his friends then kales start the narrative there beign targeted u kale raia hustler u didn’t loot let dkt kamwerer dam carry his cross and 2022 let him go to kamwerer dam Mali alipora
Anonymous says
Sonko continue Ur good work 2022 it’s u Mr sonko for Prezzo coz wewe ndiye unasaidia maskini kudos sonko
Anonymous says
talk about the corruption by the election vampire thief and his family and his hand shake vampire cohort crime brother. Then we can all say something is being done to fight corruption, until then all is pr shit.